Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SRG opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $423.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.61.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 129.56%. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Seritage Growth Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,885,000 after acquiring an additional 471,047 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 785,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 244.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 973,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 690,601 shares during the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 50 properties comprised of approximately 6.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 3.6 million square feet or approximately 303 acres to be disposed of.

