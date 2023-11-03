ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $599.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.25 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

