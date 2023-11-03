Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $8,813,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 671,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,844,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 622,664 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

