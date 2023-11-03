Shaker Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 40.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 62,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tekla Life Sciences Investors

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 10,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $125,089.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,248.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 10,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $125,089.44. Following the purchase, the president now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,248.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 2.1 %

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE:HQL opened at $12.09 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

