Shaker Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,429 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

RGT opened at $8.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

