Shell plc Declares Dividend of $0.33 (LON:SHEL)

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shell Trading Down 2.1 %

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,709.50 ($32.97) on Friday. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($26.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,801 ($34.08). The stock has a market cap of £179.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,599.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,444.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.92.

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,750 ($33.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.94) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.07) to GBX 2,700 ($32.85) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,907 ($35.37) to GBX 3,268 ($39.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.68) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.27) to GBX 2,670 ($32.49) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,999.36 ($36.50).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

