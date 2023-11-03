Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.51

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 11018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.19 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -799.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $22,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 173,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,327,000 after acquiring an additional 104,936 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

