Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SHG opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,314 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

