Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of SHG opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.