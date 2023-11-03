Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLAB. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.13.

SLAB opened at $88.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

