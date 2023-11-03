Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised Silicon Laboratories from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.88.
In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.
