Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Sinclair has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sinclair has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Stock Up 34.3 %

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Sinclair has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $903.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.51). Sinclair had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.72 million. Research analysts predict that Sinclair will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sinclair news, Director Howard E. Friedman acquired 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,652.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sinclair

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.