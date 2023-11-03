SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $137.77, but opened at $124.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares last traded at $120.13, with a volume of 172,576 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $1,273,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,588,935.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average is $155.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

