Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,477,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,680 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

