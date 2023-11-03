Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Down to $19.90

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $19.17. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 167,384 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

