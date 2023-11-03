Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 5.6%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 109,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 231,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
Skyharbour Resources Trading Down 3.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.89.
Skyharbour Resources Company Profile
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
