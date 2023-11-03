Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.14. 37,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,384,888. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 16.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

