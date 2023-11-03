Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of SKY stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 37,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,481. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

