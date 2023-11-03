Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.50, but opened at $86.33. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $88.69, with a volume of 337,898 shares.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.77.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after acquiring an additional 793,861 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

