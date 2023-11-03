Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

