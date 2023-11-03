Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 4.0 %
Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.06.
Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
