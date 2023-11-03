Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 4.0 %

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.