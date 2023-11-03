Smith Salley & Associates Sells 69 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $243.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.57. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,930 shares of company stock worth $16,956,890. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

