SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.93.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

