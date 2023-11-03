SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.80.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average is $213.58. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 895,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after purchasing an additional 118,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

