Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.40.

NYSE SON traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $55.16. 16,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

