Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.40 EPS.

NYSE SON traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.16. 16,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,898. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

