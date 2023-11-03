Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.40.

NYSE SON opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

