Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 50,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.26.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.05 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

