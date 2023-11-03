Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Gap Up to $12.66

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $13.35. Sotera Health shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 110,739 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Sotera Health Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.05 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 325.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sotera Health by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

