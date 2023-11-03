S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 222.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 724,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.33.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $375.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.37. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.05 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,356 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

