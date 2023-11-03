S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $375.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.05 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.