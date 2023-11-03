SP Plus Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SP Plus in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.41 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SP. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SP Plus Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,973,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after acquiring an additional 110,376 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $3,457,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

