SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 99,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,997,000 after acquiring an additional 301,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $31.33. 158,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,396. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

