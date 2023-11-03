SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.