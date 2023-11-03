SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XAR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,337,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,694,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $121.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $125.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.48.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

