Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.73.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

