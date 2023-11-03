Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

SRAD traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,917,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 292,994 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,445,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 920,890 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,423,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,918,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

