Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRAD

Sportradar Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Shares of SRAD opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,917,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,994 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,445,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 920,890 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,423,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth $32,918,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.