SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,964 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 522,571 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

