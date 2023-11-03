Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-0.46 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.77-$2.81 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 83,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

