Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at UBS Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 68,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,754.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.