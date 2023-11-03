Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading Down 4.9%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $39.96. Approximately 237,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,562,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,754.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,754.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

