SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Posts Earnings Results

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter.

SRAX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. SRAX has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRAX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SRAX by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,426,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SRAX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SRAX by 4,154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,047,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SRAX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SRAX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

