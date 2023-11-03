SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.63.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

