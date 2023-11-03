STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.33.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,359. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 60,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,511,661.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,973,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,227,795.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 352,644 shares of company stock worth $13,936,203. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

