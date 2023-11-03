STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 156,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,359. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 75,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $2,832,748.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,469,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 75,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,469,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 352,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

