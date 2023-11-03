State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE:STT opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

