Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Boosted by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.9 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.61. The stock had a trading volume of 115,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,026. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.