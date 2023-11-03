Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $42.58

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.58, but opened at $40.50. Steel Partners shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 383 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $873.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $500.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $105,111.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $85,321.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,461.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $390,599. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

