Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Posts Earnings Results

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Stericycle stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $56.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 833,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRCL. StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

