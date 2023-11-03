Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.2 %

APD opened at $289.62 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.13 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.